European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos spoke with an Italian newspaper over the weekend.
Text is here:
Main point summary:
- "We have now entered the home stretch of our monetary policy tightening path,"
- "And that’s why we are returning to normality, to 25 basis-point steps."
---
The background to his comments on slowing the pace of hikes is that the ECB has raised rates by a combined 375 basis points since last July. The ECB says more hikes are coming, but at a more measured pace of 25 basis point increments, after oversized moves in the early part of its tightening campaign.