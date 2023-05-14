European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos spoke with an Italian newspaper over the weekend.

Text is here:

Main point summary:

"We have now entered the home stretch of our monetary policy tightening path,"

"And that’s why we are returning to normality, to 25 basis-point steps."

---

The background to his comments on slowing the pace of hikes is that the ECB has raised rates by a combined 375 basis points since last July. The ECB says more hikes are coming, but at a more measured pace of 25 basis point increments, after oversized moves in the early part of its tightening campaign.