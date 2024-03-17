Dutch Central Bank President and thus European Central Bank (ECB) board member Klaas Knot spoke over the weekend.

The interview was focused on Knot wanting the new Dutch government being careful not to extend fiscal stimulus, ie spending, too much, but Knpot did have a few broader comments on the eurozone.

He said it was rare that rate hikes, such as the ECB has carried out, did not damage the economy, that inflation has been tame without triggering a recession.

Last week Knot expressed his forecast for a June rate hike: