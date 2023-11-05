European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke in an interview with Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

The ECB posted the interview on its site, here:

Highlights:

“We are determined to bring inflation down to 2%”

“According to our projections we will get there in 2025”

“Our mandate is to ensure price stability, and this is the best contribution we can make to social peace and to society, to the most vulnerable of its members in particular”

(That last point could be translated as 'beatings will continue until morale improves" I guess.)