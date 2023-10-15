People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng spoke over the weekend at the International Monetary Fund meeting in Morocco.

positive factors in China’s economic operation are accumulating and the bright spots have increased, and are expected to improve.

vowed to provide more substantial support to the real economy

the PBOC will provide continuous support to ride the uptick in economic momentum

to expand domestic demand, boost expectations and provide more substantial support for the real economy

Pan Gongsheng is governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange