On Sunday Wall Street Journal Fed watcher Timiraos said the result boosted the chance of a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate cut at the September meeting, due to:

the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, a sign of slack in a labor market that has already shown some hints of gradually slowing down

other indications as well that the job market is continuing to cool. Average hourly earnings were up 3.9% in June from a year earlier, marking their smallest gain since 2021. The counts for both April and May were revised lower by a combined 111,000 jobs. The labor-force participation rate, the share of working-age people who were employed or seeking work, ticked up to 62.6%—an indication that more people entered the labor market.

On the Fed:

There likely wasn’t anything alarming enough in Friday’s payroll report to lead Fed officials to push for a July rate cut.

a mild inflation report next week could lead to Fed doves who are more worried about labor-market weakness to argue that it is time for the central bank to tee up a September rate cut

