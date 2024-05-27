We have been hearing plenty from European Central Bank officials about a basically locked-in June rate cut, but they all express caution on the path after that.

I speculated earlier that this caution after June is a bit of a ruse to diminish the probability of a rout for the EUR.

On ECB rate cuts Wells Fargo are not cautious:

expect a 25 bp cut in June

"We expect the ECB to hold rates steady in July, before delivering another 25 bps rate cut in September."

base case is of rate cuts of 100 bps this year

The caveat, says the analysts: