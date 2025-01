Wells Fargo has adjusted its outlook for Federal Reserve policy, citing stronger-than-expected labor market data in recent months.

Analysts at the bank now anticipate two 25-basis-point rate cuts from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in 2025

one in September

and another in December

down from its previous projection of three cuts at the start of the year.

If implemented, this would bring the federal funds rate target range to 3.75%-4.00% by year-end 2025.