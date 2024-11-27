The RBNZ cut the OCR by 50bps to 4.25% today:
- RBNZ Gov says it's a misunderstanding that RBNZ projections show slower pace of rate cuts
- RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement Media Conference - live link
- What is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand even doing? This is a horror 'typo'/link
- New Zealand dollar has surged higher after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand 50bp rate cut
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts cash rate by 50bp, as expected
Westpac expect another 50 cut at the next RBNZ meeting on February 19.
WPAC cite (in brief):
- OCR forecast profile revised down, shows the OCR at 3.55% at the end of 2025
- Governor Orr indicated the forward track was consistent with a 50bp cut at the February MPS but then a slower pace later in 2025
- Orr indicated neutral OCR likely lies in the 2.5% - 3.5% range
- RBNZ’s forecasts for economic growth have been revised down
- peak unemployment rate has been revised down to 5.2%
- Inflation is forecast to remain at or above 2%
- non-tradables inflation has been revised up in the near term
- remains some uncertainty on how quickly domestic inflation pressures will normalise, balanced by uncertainty on how quickly the economy will respond to interest rate cuts.