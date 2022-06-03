The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is next week:

Tuesday 7 June 2022

Statement is due at 0430 GMT

Via Westpac, they have been in the '40bp in June' camp ahead of this note, no change in forecast:

The RBA is almost certain to raise the cash rate next week. Since the decision to make the first move on May 3 we have consistently argued that the best decision will be to move by 40 basis points. That would eliminate the emergency stimulus from 2020 and send a clear signal that the Board recognises its formidable task to move inflation back within the target band by 2024 and is prepared to act decisively.

