WPAC on the Reserve Bank of Australia:
- We have lifted our forecast terminal RBA cash rate from 3.85% to 4.1%
- Since October we have consistently held the view that the cash rate would peak in May at 3.85%. We still see the date of the peak as May 2023 but now see that peak as slightly higher.
- The previous view envisaged a 25 basis point
A basis point is a unit of measurement used to express the change in
value of a financial instrument, such as a bond or a loan. One basis
point is equal to 0.01%, or one one-hundredth of a percentage point. For
example, if the interest rate on a bond increases from 5% to 5.25%,
that is an increase of 25 basis points. It is often used in the context
of interest rates, yield, and credit spreads. The short-hand for a basis point is bps and on a trading floor you will hear them referred to as '
Read this Term hike in March followed by a pause in April with the final hike of 25 basis points in May. The lift in the RBA’s terminal rate from 3.85% to 4.1% reflects an additional hike in April.
- Over the course of the last few months of 2022 the Board consistently referred to the possibility of pausing and, as recently as December, considered a pause as one of three policy options.
The rate hike cycle so far from the RBA: