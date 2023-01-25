WPAC forecasting a 50bp Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike at the February meeting (22nd)

(not RBA, WPAC tip +25bpfor RBA on February 7)

Follows the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m data from NZ earlier today: