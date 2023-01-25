WPAC forecasting a 50bp Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike at the February meeting (22nd)

(not RBA, WPAC tip +25bpfor RBA on February 7)

Follows the inflation data from NZ earlier today:

New Zealand Q4 inflation 1.4% q/q (expected 1.3%) 7.2% y/y (expected 7.1%)

NZ Q4 CPI higher than expected. Later today the RBNZ releases its own CPI data, stay tuned

ANZ New Zealand revise forecasts for RBNZ rate hikes ahead - lower terminal rate seen

New Zealand analysts says "The world war on inflation is being won." RBNZ peak rate lower.

RBNZ's own CPI indicator 5.8% y/y (prior 5.6%) - this is its Sectoral Factor Model

rbnz dates 2023 1