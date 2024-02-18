Westpac is one of the big four Australian banks. It announced its results for the three months ending 31 December and included remarks on its outlook for this year:

sees scope for Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy to become less restrictive within the next year

expects the economy to remain resilient, supported by low unemployment and healthy corporate sector balance sheets

"The economic slowdown, combined with abating inflationary pressures, should provide scope for monetary policy to become less restrictive within the next year"

"From a credit quality perspective, we saw a reduction in business stress while a rise in 90+ day mortgage delinquencies reflects the tougher economic environment"