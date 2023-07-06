WGC is the The World Gold Council, a gold lobby group. More on them below.

The group says its expects central banks in developed markets are nearing the conclusion of their tightening cycles. And that market consensus is that the US will have a slight recession in late 2023 and that developed markets would experience slow expansion. Investors are concerned that a hard landing may still be in store given the historical gap between monetary policy and economic performance.

Given this background and the fact that gold experienced positive returns in H1, the WGC anticipates that gold will continue to be supported by rangebound bond yields and a lower dollar. If economic conditions worsen, gold investment demand should increase. In contrast, a soft landing or significantly stricter monetary policy can lead to disinvestment.

More at their update report.

