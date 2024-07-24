The Bank of Canada today reduced its target for the
overnight rate to 4
¾%,
with the Bank Rate at 5%
and the deposit rate at 4 ¾%.
The Bank is continuing its policy of balance sheet normalization. The global economy grew by about 3% in the first
quarter of 2024, broadly in line with the Bank’s April Monetary Policy
Report (MPR) projection. In the United States, the economy expanded
more slowly than was expected, as weakness in exports and inventories weighed
on activity. Growth in private domestic demand remained strong but eased. In
the euro area, activity picked up in the first quarter of 2024. China’s economy
was also stronger in the first quarter, buoyed by exports and industrial
production, although domestic demand remained weak. Inflation in most advanced
economies continues to ease, although progress towards price stability is bumpy
and is proceeding at different speeds across regions. Oil prices have averaged
close to the MPR assumptions, and financial conditions are little changed since
April. In Canada, economic growth resumed in the first
quarter of 2024 after stalling in the second half of last year. At 1.7%,
first-quarter GDP growth was slower than forecast in the MPR. Weaker inventory
investment dampened activity. Consumption growth was solid at about 3%, and
business investment and housing activity also increased. Labour market data
show businesses continue to hire, although employment has been growing at a
slower pace than the working-age population. Wage pressures remain but look to
be moderating gradually. Overall, recent data suggest the economy is still
operating in excess supply. CPI inflation eased further in April, to 2.7%.
The
Bank’s preferred measures of core inflation
also slowed and
three-month measures suggest continued downward momentum. Indicators of the breadth of price
increases across components of the CPI have moved down
further and are near
their
historical
average. However, shelter price inflation remains high. With continued evidence that underlying inflation
is easing, Governing Council agreed that monetary policy no longer needs to be
as restrictive and reduced the policy interest rate by 25 basis points. Recent
data has increased our confidence that inflation will continue to move towards
the 2% target. Nonetheless, risks to the
inflation outlook remain. Governing Council is closely watching the
evolution of core inflation and remains particularly focused on the balance
between demand and supply in the economy, inflation expectations, wage growth,
and corporate pricing behaviour. The
Bank remains resolute in its commitment to restoring price stability for
Canadians.