This is weird.

I posted the RBNZ rate cut decision, it was published on time and kudos to all involved.

I then tried to access the statement and meeting record on the Bank's website and, well, that wasn't smooth at all. I could access the site but the statement and minutes were there from the October meeting for a good two or three minutes after the rate cut announcement. It took maybe two or three minutes for the November statement and minutes to appear on the site. I guess traffic delays can cause this, and well, **** happens.

The RBNZ do advise that if the website cannot be accessed, subscribers (like me) will receive more timely information via email. Well, this was not the case. Again, maybe **** happens.

However ... when the email did arrive, when scrolling down I saw this:

What???

Clicking on that "Read the Statement" brings up the Statement from 28 February 2022! When the Bank was indeed hiking rates.

Seems like poor form to me.