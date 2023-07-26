Below is a summary of the comments from the Fed Chair Powell according to topics
Employment and Labor Market:
- There is a continuing strong pace of job growth.
- Signs of labor supply and demand are coming into better balance.
- Labor demand substantially exceeds supply.
- Unemployment rate at the same level as lift off is seen as a real blessing.
- Some softening in labor conditions is expected.
- It's been observed that the softening is not through higher unemployment, but through fewer job openings and resignations.
Inflation:
- Inflation has moderated somewhat but remains well above the long-run goal of 2%.
- The process of getting inflation back to 2% still has a long way to go.
- June CPI data was welcome but is seen as only one month's report. Looking for the signal from this to be replicated.
- Headline inflation has come down sharply as energy and food prices have come down.
- Housing inflation has started to work its way down.
- It's expected to see core inflation come down as it is still elevated.
- The overall picture is of tighter and still tightening credit conditions.
Economic Growth:
- Growth in consumer spending has slowed from earlier in the year.
- The housing sector has picked up, though it is still below 2022 levels.
- A growth at moderate or modest levels is preferred.
- Stronger growth over time could add to inflation and may require a policy response.
Monetary Policy:
- Decisions are made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
- The committee will take into account the cumulative effects of monetary policy and the lags along with economic and financial developments.
- The intermeeting data came in broadly in line with expectations.
- Monetary policy is believed to be restrictive and is putting downward pressure on economic growth and inflation.
- The active tool of monetary policy is rates. The September decision could be another hike or remaining where we are, depending on the data.
Future Outlook:
- Expecting to hold policy at restrictive levels for some time to deal with inflation.
- If incoming data suggests more hikes are needed, the committee is prepared to act.
- Policy is working about as expected with overall resilience of the economy.
- It's hoped that inflation will follow a lower path to be consistent with the CPI data.
Financial Stability:
- There is a lot of uncertainty about outlook to next meeting let alone next year.
- Things have stabilized in the banking system. Overall it remains strong and resilient but still being watched carefully.
- The economy is seen to be weathering the banking turmoil quite well.
- Banks are now working to see they are ready to use the discount window.
Wages:
- The Fed is not targeting wage inflation and won't comment on union negotiations.
- It is preferred to see wage growth at a rate consistent with 2% inflation over time.
- Wages were not seen as an important cause of inflation early but are an important part of bringing inflation down now.
US stocks are mixed after his press conference:
- Dow industrial average is up 12.59 points or 0.04% at 35451.55
- S&P index is down minus 9.65 points or -0.21% at 4557.99
- NASDAQ index is down -47 points or -0.34% at 14095.74
In the US debt market:
- 2 year yield 4.845%, -4.8 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.105% -6.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.86% -5.3 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.932% -2.0 basis points
In other markets:
- crude oil is down $0.82 or -1.03% at $78.81
- gold is up $8 or 0.41% at $1972.78
- silver is up $0.19 or 0.79% at $24.88
- bitcoin is trading modestly higher $29,338