CIBC is the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce based out of Toronto, Ontario.

Economists at the bank have asked What would an AI-based central bank do? Specifically would would an AI bank have done at its meeting just over a week ago?

The analysts answer that:

An AI-based Bank of Canada would have probably elected to pause

Bolding is mine.

CIBC outline the reasons for a pause. In brief::

a number of important ongoing disinflationary forces:

on a year-over-year basis, food inflation is decelerating; ditto for energy inflation

The Canadian dollar ... At its current level, the loonie is a modest disinflationary force

Supply chain conditions have improved notably

the direction of rent inflation in the US is ... going down

In Canada, shelter inflation, which is now rising by just under 5% (y/y), includes interest payments that are rising fast, but not principal payments that are falling. An AI-based central banker would have an issue with that.

CIBC are concerned the BoC hike is risking overshooting:

The US Conference Board has developed 3 indicators: lagging, coincident and leading. A quick look at the list of variables in those indicators reveals a few interesting observations: service inflation — central banks’ chief antagonist — is a proud member of the lagging indicators family, while employment is a coincident indicator. As for the seven non-financial variables that compose the index of leading indicators, all but one currently show negative contributions to future growth.

The recent hike: