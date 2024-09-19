I posted the summary take from ANZ New Zealand here:

More now, via Reuters. This from ASB, who stick to their call for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut by another 50 basis points by the end of the year:

data highlight that the economy was indeed in a weak patch in the second-quarter

widespread evidence that private demand is soft and that this is flowing through to multiple sectors of the economy

Westpac:

financial markets will fixate on the idea that the Federal Reserve's decision has opened the door for 50 basis point rate cuts elsewhere, including in New Zealand

but "there isn't much in the local data that argues for the RBNZ to step up the pace of easing beyond what it had already signalled in its August policy statement"

Dates coming up for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand: