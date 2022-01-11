The surprising early exit from Fed vice chair Clarida set the stage for today's confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell to serve another four years. At 10 am ET (1700 GMT) he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee. His written comments have already been released so it will come down to the Q&A; expect many questions about inflation.

Before we hear from him, KC Fed President George will speak at 9:30 am ET on the economic and monetary outlook. She's cast as a hawk so don't be surprised to hear that kind of talk but she's a thoughtful speaker and not always predictable.

In the bond market, all eyes will be on the 3-year sale at 1 pm ET. The front end is moving up today with yields rising by 3 bps in 2s to 0.93%.

In energy, the US EIA releases its short-term energy outlook today. With the turn of the calendar, we'll get the first forecasts for 2023 production.