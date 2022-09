The BOJ is the focus for the session. No change to policy is expected. Yesterday the Bank was aggressively into the JGB market to drive yields off recent highs. This is not a sign of a Bank ready to relent on its ultra-easy policy settings yet.

Previews:

Please note that the times listed above for the BOJ are approximate only. The BOJ do not have a firmly scheduled time for their policy statement. Some time 0230 to 0330 GMT is usually a good expectation.