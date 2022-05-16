Its a very light data agenda ahead for the session in Asia Tuesday 17 May 2022.

At 0130 GMT brings the RBA minutes for the May 2022 meeting. This meeting brought the first cash rate rise in Australia for over 11 years. A further cash rate hike is expected at the June meeting (the 7th). The minutes will be scoured for more and fresh information on what the Bank is looking at for further hikes.

Much later in the day we'll get the Tertiary Industry Index from Japan, 0430 GMT. This economic indicator basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month and is often touted as a leading index for the health or otherwise of the Japanese economy.