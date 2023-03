A couple of posts from Tuesday ICYMI while Powell was hogging the spotlight:

ECB Knot: ECB can be expected to keep raising rates for quite some time after March

ECB can be expected to keep raising rates for quite some time after March

And, SNB Chairman: We cannot rule out that we will have to tighten monetary policy again

We can use interest rates but also sell foreign currencies to get the right monetary conditions

-

Check out those linked posts for more.

Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan