Jared Bernstein is a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. He was speaking before a US Senate Banking Committee hearing:

said there was "some evidence" that China wants the dollar to weaken as the international reserve currency

urged Congress to raise the U.S. debt ceiling to protect the dollar

said there is a "very solid benefit" of having the world's reserve currency, but also the costs, including the ability of China and other countries to manage their currencies to have a trade advantage

said his view is its important to have the dollar as the dominant reserve currency

raising the debt ceiling would help maintain the dollar's reserve currency status and protect its value. "Having that kind of kind of default out there as a political tool is antithetical to what you and I are talking about right now."