Lael Brainard is director of the National Economic Council, spoke after the US CPI report:

Banks have shown some signs of pulling back on credit following the recent turmoil, but that “could do some of the Federal Reserve’s work for them” on fighting inflation by cooling activity.

Brainard said US Consumer Price Index inflation data that came in below estimates on Wednesday shows inflation easing but more work was needed. “The economy is actually on a good trajectory for inflation to come down while growth continues at a moderate path,”

Those points via Reuters.

---

Note that yesterday US Treasury Secretary Yellen said, in contrast to Brainard:

Yellen and Brainard in the middle.