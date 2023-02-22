Janice Eberly

The White House is considering Karen Dynan and Janice Eberly for the role of Fed vice chair, according to a WSJ report. Earlier reports suggested current Fed regional Presidents John Williams and Austan Goolsby for the job, among others. The shuffle comes as current vice-chair Lael Brainard leaves for the White House.

Dynan and Eberly are both professors and both served as Assistant Treasury Secretary for Economic Policy in the Obama administration.

The WSJ cites an interview with Dynan last month where she voiced sentiment similar to the main-stream thinking at the Fed.

“Inflation is subsiding, and there are reasons to believe it is going to subside further, but I don’t think any disinflation is going to be sustainable without some softening of labor demand,” she said.