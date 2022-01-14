The Fed picks have leaked and been rumored for a couple weeks so they're no surprise at this point, but we finally have confirmation.

Sarah Bloom Raskin

Lisa Cook

Philip Jefferson

I wrote about Jefferson here. Raskin will face a bit of heat in her confirmation and is expected to take a much tougher line on bank regulation. All three are expected to have a dovish bent, though that's more speculation based on being Democrat nominees than anything that's based on their comments.

This will be the slate of voters this year once it's all done:

Chair Jerome Powell

Vice-Chair Lael Brainard

Michelle Bowman

Christopher Waller

(Jefferson)

(Raskin)

(Cook)

Williams

Mester

Montgomery (interim until Boston Fed chooses a new leader)

Bullard

George

