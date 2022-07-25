Coming up:

Bank of Japan announce a press conference to introduce new Board members, 5pm Tokyo time

I posted in there this about one of the new appointees:

Hajime Takata is currently chairman of the Global Research Center at Okasan Securities. Says Japanese media:

Takata has raised questions about the adverse effects of years of monetary easing and has written a book on how to exit the accommodative policy.

I just wanted to make it perfectly clear in the headline to a post that this guy's views, if he expresses them, will be news. He has a history of expressing concerns about the ultra-loose BOJ policy. If he does so today it should add a big to the yen, at least for a short-term move. If he expresses the same views at a BOJ policy meeting, though, he'll very, very likely be a dissent. Still, worth noting.

USD/JPY update, giving back some of its earlier gains (which is not really yen-specific, the USD has lost a few points across the majors board to a great or lesser extent over the past hour or so).