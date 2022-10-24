USD/JPY (and yen crosses) have had a wild week's opening.

We had remarks from Japan's Ministry of Finance as USD/JPY traded up to highs around 149.70:

The words are usually hollow. Not this time. the Bank of Japan then intervened to drive USD/JPY to lows circa 145.65:

"Will not confirm intervention".

Gimme a break. LOL.

USD/JPY has subsequently risen nearly 200 points from the intervention lows. 1 minute candles give an idea of the swings: