Are higher interest rates here to stay?

The Minneapolis Fed research analysts argue that the fundamental forces keeping neutral interest rates low in the long run remain.

Some of the highlights:

Rising Interest Rates: Central banks globally have increased interest rates significantly over the past 18 months to combat inflation spurred by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Outlook

Shift Towards Higher Norm: The FOMC's projections indicate a shift towards accepting a somewhat higher interest rate as the new norm, with a notable dispersion in long-run interest rate expectations.

Fundamental Factors Influencing Interest Rates

The Role of R-star: The equilibrium neutral interest rate, or R-star, is crucial for understanding the balance between full employment and target inflation rates.

Productivity Growth and Demographics

Productivity Trends: Despite recent advancements in AI, productivity growth has remained low, mirroring trends since the 1960s.

Impact of National Debt

Debt Levels and Interest Rates: While higher national debt levels traditionally suggest higher interest rates, the demand for U.S. debt as a safe asset globally may mitigate this effect.

Concluding Insights

Future of Interest Rates: While some factors suggest higher interest rates could persist, the underlying causes of the long-term decline in neutral interest rates, such as demographic shifts and productivity trends, remain influential.

For the full report, CLICK HERE

The one thing that may be at odds with expectations is that productivity will not be materially impacted by the AI advancements. They argue that:

While it is possible that AI will beget a repeat of the 1990s, history also has plenty of examples of technological advances that changed our lives—consider smartphones or social media—without meaningfully raising overall economic productivity.

If productivity does increase it would suggest a higher level of interest rates. TIme will tell, but some (including Goldman) suggests that the productivity from AI could increase productivity by 1.5%.