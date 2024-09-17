UBS are arguing the retail sales data could tip the balance between a 25bp and 50bp rate cut:

retail sales and industrial production data ... weakness in these could potentially influence the Fed decision to cut its Fed Funds rate by 50bp instead of 25bp

I am not so sure that one data point (or these two) can have that much weight attached (ps. I'm a 25er). But, if so, check this out.

For example, retail sales well above consensus will argue for 25bp, well below and the case will be for 50.

Consensus expectations are in the table below. This snapshot is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

For Retail sales m/m:

-0.6% to +0.6%

For Retail sales excl autos m/m:

-0.8% to +0.9%

And, while I'm here, for Industrial production m/m

-0.3% to +0.8%

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: