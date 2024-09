Fed's Williams

Jobs data consistent with a cooling economy

Says he would like to see the jobs data more closely

More focus now on balancing Fed's jobs and inflation mandates

Elections don't make the Fed's job more difficult

Independent central banks achieve goals better

We're moving in the right direction on 2% inflation but not there yet

Path on rate cuts will be driven by data

Lowering rates is about helping to keep the job market in balance

There isn't much of a signal here.