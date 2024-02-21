The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos on the FOMC minutes published on Wednesday:

More Federal Reserve officials signaled concern at their meeting last month with cutting interest rates too soon and allowing price pressures to grow entrenched as opposed to the risks of holding rates too high for too long.

“Most participants noted the risks of moving too quickly to ease the stance of policy,” said the minutes of the Jan. 30-31 meeting

Only two officials pointed to the risks “associated with maintaining an overly restrictive stance for too long.”

While at first glance the headline skews hawkish the minutes themselves were not overly so.

