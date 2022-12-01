This from Nick Timiraos at the Wall Street Journal, who is said to be a mouthpoice for Fed Chair Powell, when needed.

He's worth paying attention to.

Timiraos reinforcing the message the market has taken from Powell's speech on Wednesday.

ICYMI, check out the wrap and the link to Powell for more:

Timiraos:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided a clear signal that the central bank is on track to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting, stepping down from an unprecedented series of four 0.75-point rate rises aimed at combating high inflation.



Mr. Powell, in a speech Wednesday, said an overheated labor market needed to cool more for the Fed to be confident that inflation would decline toward its 2% goal.



