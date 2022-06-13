Powell QA May 4 2022

WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is just out with a new report previewing the FOMC.

"A string of troubling inflation reports in recent days is likely to lead  Federal Reserve  officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point interest rate increase at their meeting this week," he writes.

The report is speculation but it taps into the old-style Fed leaks.

There's a spike in Fed fund  futures  implied probabilities for Wednesday's meeting coming with this, with a 57% probability of 75 bps now.

The report notes that Fed officials said their 50 bps signals were conditional on the outlook. Since then the CPI report was hotter than expected.

"That data could alarm Fed officials because they believe such expectations can be self-fulfilling," Timiraos wrote.

Timiraos