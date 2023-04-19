Williams is speaking to a group of financial industry professionals in Manhattan. Headlines here:

Fed's Williams says inflation is still to high, Fed will act

Sheesh, the Wall Street Journal is quick out of the gate with this report (gated) on his remarks:

The article is written by the Journal's Fed insider Nick Timiraos:

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meet on May 2 and 3.

Fed williams see the light meme