Williams is speaking to a group of financial industry professionals in Manhattan. Headlines here:
Fed's Williams says inflation is still to high, Fed will act
Sheesh, the Wall Street Journal is quick out of the gate with this report (gated) on his remarks:
The article is written by the Journal's Fed insider Nick Timiraos:
- Investors see a greater than 80% chance that the Fed
The Fed
"The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of
Read this Term will raise rates by a quarter point at its May 2-3 meeting, according to CME Group. Mr. Williams, a close ally of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, offered little to push back against those expectations just days before central-bank officials begin their traditional premeeting quiet period when Fed officials don’t communicate publicly before their decision.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next meet on May 2 and 3.