Wall Street Journal's Timiraos is tweeting that the Atlanta Fed wage tracker shows the pace of growth trended down in January.

Looking at the tweet, the move lower is certainly down, but still near the highest highs going back to < 1998. So...yes...good news and perhaps it is on the way, but still near highs.

WSJ Timiraos tweets

So although the trend is down in January, the trend is still more to the upside from the 2010 low.