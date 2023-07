The WSJ Timiraos, is tweeting an interview he gave at Fox Business, and says:

The Fed will likely announce a 25 basis point hike at 2 PM ET, and if Timiraos is right, will continue to be cautious about prospects for inflation. Employment remains solid. Unions are going after employers and getting wage concessions.Housing is more of a supply issue. Stocks and the wealth effect from it will likely also keep the economy going. Fiscal spending is continuing to be expansionary.