WSJ Timiraos on the Fed decision

WSJ's Timiraos, thought to the a sounding board for the Fed's Powell, is saying:

The Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Read this Term

do they continue to raise rates to fight stubbornly high inflation or take a timeout due to the intense banking crisis

decision on whether to hike by 25 basis points is likely to hinge in part on how markets digest the UBS/Credit Suisse merger, and other steps to calm fears of contagion in the banking system

Until now the Fed has not confronted in abrupt and fluid crisis on the eve of a policy meeting

Is the Fed chair stuck in a box due to the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term fighting concerns and forced to tighten, or will they think outside the box due to concerns about financial institutions and keep rates unchanged?

Fed's Powell in a box

Futures markets at midday implied a roughly 75% of a quarter-point increase.

You can read the full article by clicking here although it may be only available to subscribers.