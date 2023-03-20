Fed
WSJ Timiraos on the Fed decision

WSJ's Timiraos, thought to the a sounding board for the Fed's Powell, is saying:

Is the Fed chair stuck in a box due to the inflation fighting concerns and forced to tighten, or will they think outside the box due to concerns about financial institutions and keep rates unchanged?

Futures markets at midday implied a roughly 75% of a quarter-point increase.

You can read the full article by clicking here although it may be only available to subscribers.