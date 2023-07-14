Nick Timiraos is viewed as having good connections into the Federal Reserve. He has, in the past, communicated policy messaging during a 'blackout' period, for example.

He is emphasising the remark earlier from Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller that the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting is live for a potential rate hike:

Chris Waller says the June rate "skip" wasn't at all about lags. To him, it was about assessing bank-credit conditions.

September is live. There's no every-other-meeting plan.

But if the next two CPI readings "look like the last two, the data would suggest maybe stopping."