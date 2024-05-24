US Treasury Secretary Yellen and European Central Bank President Lagarde will be meeting on Friday, 24 May 2024

at 1215 GMT, which is 0815 US Eastern time

Both are attending the G7 finance leaders meetings in Italy on Friday and Saturday.

G7 member States are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The EU participates in all discussions as a guest.

Lagarde will probably be after an idea on when the Fed might begin its rate cut cycle. The ECB getting too far ahead risks a lower euro over time.