US Treas Sec Yellen was, of course, the previous Chair of the US Federal Reserve. Speaking in an interview says:

US inflation rates are "not acceptable"

the health of the world's largest economy is fundamentally sound

she is "concerned" about inflation running at its highest level in decades

warned of further "global fallout" if the West moves ahead with punishing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis

Yellen pointed to the strength of the job market

voiced confidence that the Federal Reserve will act in an "appropriate way" to contain inflation while ensuring the US recovery continues

"I have confidence the Fed... (will) deploy their suite of tools in an appropriate way to keep the recovery on track, but also deal with the excess pressures that we have that are causing inflation," Yellen said.

Link here to an ungated report for more if you are after it.