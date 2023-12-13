This is an extremely conservative forecast from Yellen.

The January and February US CPI prints were +0.5% and +0.4% m/m, respectively. Those will be lapped in a few months and CPI inflation is currently running at 3.1% y/y. A fall to a 2-handle is almost a sure thing and given the declines in oil an gas prices, I one-handle isn't out of the question.

I think a big reason that markets are pricing in such a dovish scenario from the Fed is that there's a decent chance of some very low headline CPI readings next year.

Other comments:

There's no reason for investors to feel nervous about issuance of Treasuries

Says she's very happy with outcomes we've seen with the economy

There are risks on the horizon, but doesn't see risk of recession as particularly high

Rental costs have stopped going up

Turbulence in job market has really settled own, no significant uptick in layoffs

Otherwise, this interview has been a major victory lap for Yellen, as she tries to get the White House to take credit for a soft landing that hasn't happened yet. She's also trying to spin a victory for team transitory, which is laughable.