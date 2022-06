The BOJ had given no indication in the lead up to this meeting that any change was being considered. Kuroda was adamant on sticking to easy policy. There are plenty of analysts expecting change, but none were expecting it today.

From the Bank of Japan moments ago:

The no change from the BOJ will now set up another attempt at 135 later today or into the new week. This time it'll be attacked with much more vigour ... and should head higher.

USD/JPY jumped: