Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura

finance minister Kato met US Treasury Secretary Yellen on Thursday

Kato and Yellne discussed recent FX moves in their meeting

Says Japan and the US agreed to communicate closely on FX

we have recently seen one-sided, sharp fx moves

desirable for FX moves to reflect fundamentals

we will be increasingly vigilant to FX moves including those driven by speculation

(I bolded the more strongly worded comments)

When USD/JPY was surging up towards 160 earlier this year Yellen met with the prior set of officials from the Ministry of Finance. Yellen was very cold on the idea of any US participation to support the yen.

