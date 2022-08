Bank of Japan policy board member Toyoaki Nakamura will be speaking on Thursday, 25 August 2022

at 0130 GMT

a news conference to follow

-

I posted a heads up on this yesterday. ICYMI::

Nakamura will likely repeat the standard mantra from the BOJ - to keep easing in place. I'm not expecting any imminent change from the BOJ but if there is one to be flagged it'd be Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda doing this, not a board member.



The next BOJ policy meeting is September 21 and 22.