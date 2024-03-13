The latest news to dribble out is that GS Yuasa has agreed to union wage rise demands in full.
- Mitsubishi Heavy to raise wages by an average of 8.3%, an 18,000 yen base pay increase
- Nissan Motor responded to Union's wage hike demand in full
- Nippon Steel responded to Union's wage hike demand in full
Earlier:
- Japan wage talks - Toyota responds to Union wage hike demand in full
- More on Japan wage talks - Okuma Corp hikes wages by 15,960yen (Union demand was 18,215)
The USD/JPY response is subdued: