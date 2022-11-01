Over the weekend we had reports of familiar 'yuan stability' comments out of the People's Bank of China.

“China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy and keep the yuan stable for as long as possible in a period of time in the future,” Governor Yi Gang said Friday in a report to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, according to an Economic Daily article reposted by the central bank.

It hasn't stopped the offshore yuan from falling. Its back on approach to its previous high last week, raising concerns of the potential for another round of state bank yuan buying: