A group of crypto investors lost their money in a scam, so they launched their own to recoup the losses

A group of cryptocurrency traders were scammed out of their money. Their solution was to make good the losses by launching their own scam.
- Chinese police have reportedly arrested the members of the group
- New items cite an article from the Public Information Network Security Supervision Bureau posted on WeChat Monday
- three losing investors teamed up to create a fake investment scheme after losing around 100,000 yuan to a crypto MLM scheme
- reportedly made over 300,000 yuan before being arrested
No crypto profits for you!