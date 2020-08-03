A group of crypto investors lost their money in a scam, so they launched their own to recoup the losses

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

A group of cryptocurrency traders were scammed out of their money. Their solution was to make good the losses by launching their own scam.

  • Chinese police have reportedly arrested the members of the group
  • New items cite an article from the Public Information Network Security Supervision Bureau posted on WeChat Monday
  • three losing investors teamed up to create a fake investment scheme after losing around 100,000 yuan to a crypto MLM scheme
  • reportedly made over 300,000 yuan before being arrested
No crypto profits for you!
