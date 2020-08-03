A group of crypto investors lost their money in a scam, so they launched their own to recoup the losses

A group of cryptocurrency traders were scammed out of their money. Their solution was to make good the losses by launching their own scam.

Chinese police have reportedly arrested the members of the group

New items cite an article from the Public Information Network Security Supervision Bureau posted on WeChat Monday

three losing investors teamed up to create a fake investment scheme after losing around 100,000 yuan to a crypto MLM scheme

reportedly made over 300,000 yuan before being arrested

No crypto profits for you!







