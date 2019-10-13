Bitcoin down a few hundred dollars early Monday

Trade with Top Brokers
ECB's Holzmann calls current monetary policy 'wrong', hopes for new course under Lagarde
-
BoE's Ramsden says if there is another Brexit extension, sees less of a case for more policy accommodation
-
Fed's Kaplan: To the extent it removes uncertainty, China-US deal could be a positive
-
Fed's Rosengren: Repeats that his forecast doesn't include further easing
-
The NY Fed Nowcast model for 3Q growth remains steady at 2.03%.