Bitcoin down a few hundred dollars early Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

A quick drop of a few hundred dollars for the crypto

Developments in Facebook's Libra are a bit of a weight for crypto at present. the latest I've seen (Friday) is eBay , Stripe, and Mastercard all announced they were leaving the Libra Association.


