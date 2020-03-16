Bitcoin finds no comfort in 'sell everything' market

Bitcoin down by over 17% on the day

Bitcoin initially move higher to start the day after the Fed decision but quickly fell back towards $5,300 thereafter before making its way lower again in European trading.





Price is now back under $5,000 and is now down by over 17% in trading today.





It has been quite the wild ride for Bitcoin over the past week, with price sliding from $8,000 to just under $4,000 at the end of last week before seeing a bit of a reprieve.





But amid the 'sell everything' market, it looks like cryptocurrencies don't really provide much of a shelter either.



